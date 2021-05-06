Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $496.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

