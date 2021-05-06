Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 11,886 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,769.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

