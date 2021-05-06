Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

