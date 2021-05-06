RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,302 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $464,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.