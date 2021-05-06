Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $133.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.