Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

