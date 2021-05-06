Canaccord Genuity Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. Apple has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

