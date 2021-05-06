Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Syneos Health stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

