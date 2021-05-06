Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given New GBX 88 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.71. Eckoh has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £185.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

