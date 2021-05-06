Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given New GBX 88 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Eckoh stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.71. Eckoh has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £185.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.
About Eckoh
