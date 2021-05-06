Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rambus by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

