We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $482.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

