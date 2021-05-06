Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

