We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 4,684 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

