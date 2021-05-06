Legacy Bridge LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

