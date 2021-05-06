Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INOV opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
