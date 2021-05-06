Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

