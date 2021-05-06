Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

