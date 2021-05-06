Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 297 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 603.2% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.