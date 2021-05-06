Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 225.77 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,829 shares of company stock worth $4,390,187.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

