ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

