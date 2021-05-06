Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

