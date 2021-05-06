Raymond James Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $169.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 427.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

