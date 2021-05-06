JustInvest LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 60.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

