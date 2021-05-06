WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

