Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

