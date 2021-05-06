Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 357.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

