Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $460,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110,224 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

Shares of SWAN opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

