Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

NYSE:EW opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,353 shares of company stock valued at $28,755,171. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.