Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

JEMD opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

