FY2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

PINC stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Premier has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

