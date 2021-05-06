BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.62 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

