Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

CHY opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.