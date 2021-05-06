Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
CHY opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
