BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MPA opened at $15.24 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

