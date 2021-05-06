Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE AJG opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

