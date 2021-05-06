Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $98.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Baxter International stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

