Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

