Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $103.36 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $103.36 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.93 or 0.06058355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00181886 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,483,573 coins and its circulating supply is 315,477,905 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

