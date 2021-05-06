CBDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $111,874.02 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $111,874.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BREEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.