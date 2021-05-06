Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Freshpet stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

