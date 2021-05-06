Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 6,487 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EAT stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

