Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.