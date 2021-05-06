Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,708 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

