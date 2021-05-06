Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.