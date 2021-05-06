Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

