Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 368.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

FTXR opened at $33.60 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

