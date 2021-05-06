Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.02. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

