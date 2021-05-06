Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $208.11, but opened at $214.85. Repligen shares last traded at $203.82, with a volume of 2,396 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,731,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

