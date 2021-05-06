Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $294.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $125.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

