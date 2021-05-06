iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $222.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.