Truist Securiti Weighs in on trivago’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of trivago in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

