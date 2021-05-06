Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

